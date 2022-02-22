CORBIN—It may have been the Corbin Police Department that won the recent Police & Fire Chili Cook-Off but in the end, local food banks will be winners as both departments are encouraging community members to donate to Speedway’s “Pack-the-Cruiser” food drive after some friendly fire was exchanged between the two departments over the weekend.
The feud between the Corbin Fire Department and Corbin Police Department heated up, as the fire department went to Facebook on Friday to post that they had stolen the police department’s Chili Cook-Off championship trophy.
“Let’s see if your investigators can figure out where it’s hiding,” the post read.
It didn’t take long for the police department to fire back, as officers took the fire department’s coffee pots into custody.
“For those of you that do not know, Corbin Fire Department decided it was a good idea to steal our chili cook off trophy,” the police department’s post read, with photos of the coffee pots at several favorite downtown spots. “We do not play games and have tactically acquired their only two coffee pots. Corbin Fire Department, the coffee pots are having a better time without you. But we might be willing to trade for our trophy and a letter of apology.”
By Saturday afternoon, the Corbin Police Department asked that the fire department donate to Speedway’s food drive as ransom for their kidnapped coffee pots.
“We need video or photo evidence of this transaction,” the police department’s post read. “They have a box set up. The sooner you donate the sooner you can have some caffeine.”
The two departments had finally made amends by Saturday evening, with both departments donating to the food drive and returning the stolen items.
“It’s been a fun couple of days, but all items are now back in their rightful homes,” the Corbin Fire Department posted along with a photo of Corbin Fire Department’s Tyler Tye and Daryl Thompson and Corbin Police Department’s Brentley Patrick posing with the trophy, the coffee pot and items donated to the food drive.
The food drive, which is a partnership between Speedway and the Corbin Police Department, is the second annual Pack-the-Cruiser food drive event, which is going on now through Saturday.
Community members can donate canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Speedway gas station located off Exit 25 in Corbin, across from Baptist Health Corbin, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or they can drop off donations from now until Saturday at either the Corbin Police Department or at Speedway.
Monetary donations may also be made for the food drive. Those wishing to do so can donate their cash or checks off at the police department. Checks should be made out to the Corbin Police Department with “Speedway food drive” written on the memo line.
All donations will be going to local food banks.
