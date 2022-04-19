The KCEOC Lynn Camp K-4 Child Development Classrooms received a visit last week from the Corbin Fire Department for Child Abuse Prevention Month and to provide the classrooms with knowledge about fire safety. | Photos contributed
featured
Corbin Fire Department visits Lynn Camp Elementary
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin woman cited for harboring vicious animals after dogs attack student on run during practice
- The Anthony Hibbard era begins at Williamsburg ...
- W'burg man indicted for charges of attempted murder after hitting Sheriff car, dragging deputy
- HISTORY MADE: Lady Wildcats capture fastpitch program's first 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament championship
- Former Miss Basketball, Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Collins passes away at 59
- Red-hot Lady Wildcats one win away from making history
- REDHOUNDS KEEP PUSHING: Corbin boys' track and field team captures another first-place finish; Lady Redhounds place third
- THE WAY IT IS: The little fastpitch program that many thought couldn't, is now the little fastpitch program that can
- TOP HONORS: Redhound track and field team captures Madison Central All-Comer Meet first-place honors
- Mural at Whitley County Detention Center conveys hope
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.