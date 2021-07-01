The Corbin Fire Department was busy on Wednesday with two commercial structure fires in one day. The first came at the Smart Wood USA factory on the Corbin Bypass and the second was at Lee’s Chicken on Master Street. The fire at Lee’s Chicken was found in an exterior wall. Both fires were extinguished and all units were cleared without further incident. | Photos Courtesy of Corbin Fire Department
Corbin Fire Department responds to commercial structure fires Wednesday
