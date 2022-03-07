KCEOC Community Action Partnership’s Laurel County Child Development Center had some special readers on Monday. The Corbin Fire Department came to read to the classrooms for Read Across America Month. The firefighters that came to read were Andy Melton, Trevor Allen, Steven Hunter, Tommy McDaniels, James Smith and Isaac Napier. They handed out firefighter helmets to every child. | Photos contributed
Corbin Fire Department reads to KCEOC students
