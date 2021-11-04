CORBIN—“Lend a Helping Hand” by participating in this Friday’s Corbin Fall Cleanup event.
The cleanup event is sponsored by Pride and hopes to encourage community members to help clean up the city before this year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K which is set to take place next weekend in downtown Corbin.
“Sandi Curd, a community advocate, contacted me to ask me if I could coordinate a clean up for the event,” said Heather Martinez, Pride Coordinator for the City of Corbin, who noted that Curd had helped coordinate a similar clean up event last year.
“Keeping our city clean is everyone's responsibility and we encourage everyone to participate,” Martinez added. “We organize events like these to promote community service and pride. Plus, we have company coming to town from all over the country. We want visitors to enjoy their visit and make plans to return.”
Martinez said everyone is encouraged to participate. Those interested in participating do not need to sign up and are simply asked to stop by Corbin City Hall on Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to sign in and pick up bags and gloves. She noted that trash grabbers will also be available but must be returned to City Hall before 3 p.m.
“Bring your family, friends, coworkers and help pick up litter around the city,” she said.
Martinez said that those who participate in the clean up event may dispose of their trash bags in the dumpster behind City Hall.
Martinez is asking that those who participate in Friday’s clean up event would take photos of their group and the number of bags collected and send to her via email at heather.martinez@corbin.kyschools.us.
“This will help us report our numbers of volunteers and the number of bags of trash picked up,” she said.
To kick things off, students in all grades at the Corbin School of Innovation will be participating in a cleanup event around their campus on Thursday, as well as some Corbin High School students who have volunteered to help clean up their school’s campus.
For more information on the Corbin Fall Cleanup event, contact Martinez at heather.martinez@corbin.kyschools.us or Curd at s.curd@khic.org.
