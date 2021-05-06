Corbin Elementary students performing 'Cinderella - If the Shoe Fits' for the public Saturday

CORBIN - Coming off a successful virtual performance of “The Three Little Pigs,” students from Corbin Elementary’s drama program, Redhound Theatre KIDS, will be performing three separate performances of “Cinderella - If the Shoe Fits” later this week.
Made up of a cast of 18 fourth and fifth graders, “Cinderella - If the Shoe Fits” will be performed Friday at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for elementary students at the school’s Edwards Gymnasium. The following evening, the cast will perform the play again for close family and friends beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $2.
“Due to COVID restrictions, we are only allowed to have four guests per cast member,” explained Brooke Stansbury, director of Redhound Theatre KIDS and co-director of the play. Stansbury also added that the program has plans for a “great, big musical” for next year, that barring anything happening, will be open to the public.
“We’re actually really lucky to get to do a live performance this year because of all the COVID restrictions,” said Stansbury. “We did a virtual play back in March and we thought that was going to be it. But then we did the math and we ended up with about eight weeks left of school, and we’ve put it together.”
In March, students performed “The Three Little Pigs” virtually. Stansbury said thanks to co-director and music teacher at Corbin Elementary and Middle schools, Jonathan Wyatt, Redhound Theatre KIDS was able to start rehearsals for the upcoming play at the same time.
“It overlapped just a little bit,” noted Stansbury. “As soon as school went back to in-person learning, we held auditions and casted.”
Because “Cinderella - If the Shoe Fits” is a musical, Stansbury said Wyatt first began working with students on learning the songs that will be performed.
“He really did a lot of work with having all the kids learn their music,” Stansbury said on her co-director. “There’s a process when you do a musical - the music comes first, then comes the choreography, then comes blocking,” she explained. “He worked really hard while we were finishing up ‘The Three Little Pigs’ and made it possible for us to do both.”
Stansbury said most of the cast performing in the school’s rendition of Cinderella also performed in the previous play and that thanks to a drama class she teaches at the elementary school, some students who had never been exposed to theatre decided to give auditioning a shot.
“We actually ended up not turning anyone away. We had a good turnout, but we ended up being able to find a spot a for everybody,” noted Stansbury. “That really is the great thing about theatre in general, there’s always room for everyone.”
The cast will receive a hand from middle school and high school students from the Corbin School of Innovation who have been helping build and paint the play’s set. They’ll also help with everything behind the scenes during the play’s performance.
Stansbury said that plays performed by the Redhound Theatre KIDS are made possible by grants through the Steele-Reese Foundation and 21st Century Learning, as well as, support from the Corbin Board of Education, Corbin Elementary School, and Corbin School of Innovation. The group also received a helping hand from Kirby Contracting, who donated materials needed for the play’s set and helped put them together.
“We’ve got choreography, costumes, and music. We’re going to put on a really fun show,” said Stansbury. “Also, it never hurts to have cuteness on our side, too. We’ve got a lot of that.”
