CORBIN - The spirit of Halloween and creativity flowed through the hallways of Corbin Elementary School this past week, as students were provided with more than one way to flex their imaginations and competitive muscles.
“We wanted to do something fun and festive for the holiday,” said first-year Corbin Elementary Library Media Specialist Emily Lewallen on a pumpkin character contest being sponsored by the school’s library.
Lewallen said she was looking for holiday-themed inspiration online when she came across the idea for the competition, which saw students pick a character from a book of their choice and decorate either a real or fake pumpkin in resemblance of said character.
“I thought that would be really good for the library because we’re all about books,” Lewallen added with a laugh.
Lewallen said most of the students had already had a character in mind, but that a couple came to her for some suggestions.
“A couple of them came to me with an idea and then I helped them find a book. Like one wanted a baseball player and so I helped find a baseball book,” she explained.
The competition’s other stipulation prevented students from carving or puncturing their pumpkin, for the sake of cleanliness. Students were directed to decorate their pumpkin’s at home to help prevent the loss of instructional time. The competition was open to all students and staff who wished to participate. The school offered pumpkins to those students that needed one. Lewallen said the school provided 15 pumpkins to students.
76 pumpkins were entered into the competition (71 from students, 5 from staff). Lewallen said two impartial adult judges were responsible for judging the competition that featured entries from Baby Yoda to Captain Underpants. Other entries featured Wilbur from “Charlotte’s Web,” the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghost Busters,” Clifford the Big Red Dog, Camilla Cream from the book “A Bad Case with the Stripes” and more.
In the end, fourth grader Brodie Robbins was selected as the overall winner for his grade, while Makena Myatt was selected as the overall winner for the fifth grade. Both Robbins and Myatt received Halloween-themed gift baskets for their victories. 18 honorable mentions were also selected and received a free book courtesy of the library. Everyone who participated in the competition received some Halloween candy.
“They did a great job,” Lewallen said on those students who participated in the competition. “I’m so proud and blown away by what they’ve done.”
But the character pumpkin contest wasn’t the only competition being hosted by Corbin Elementary School, which also held a haunted house realty competition for students in its Gifted and Talented Program.
Corbin Elementary’s Gifted and Talented Educator Lora Jones said students were given an assignment for the competition putting them in a hypothetical world in which they landed their dream job as a real estate agent and had been given their first listing and open house.
The catch: the house is haunted and students were tasked with using their imagination in drawing the outside of the home and its interior bedrooms. They were also tasked with writing about their haunted houses and providing details about the home’s features for a listing in the competition’s fictitious newspaper, The Spookyville Times.
“Writing scores was one of the areas we were down in and so we’re trying to use some persuasive writing with some artistic things,” explained Jones. “They were really excited about it,” she added in reference to the students. “They’ve been really creative coming up with their listings.”
Real Estate Agent Katie Bales from Revolution Realty acted as a special-guest judge in determining the winners. Jones said the students were excited about an actual real estate agent judging their haunted house listings.
Winners for the fourth-grade competition include Gunner Duff in first place, Dylan McKeehan in second place and Campbell Gardner in third place. Anna Jo Sams was selected as the fifth grade winner, while Ella Hammons finished second place and Jonah Padgett finished in third. Both Duff and Sams received the board game Monopoly for their first place finishes.
