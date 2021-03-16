Corbin Elementary School's Academic Team won the Region Governor's Cup last weekend. Williamsburg Elementary School came in second and G.R. Hampton Elementary was third.
In the composition competition, Tatum Croley of Williamsburg Elementary placed first.
Jamison Jones of Lynn Camp Elementary School took first in the arts and humanities competition.
Claire Gilliam of Corbin Elementary won the language arts competition.
In the social studies competition, Drew Farmer placed first. Farmer is a Barbourville City School student.
Amelia Jones of Corbin Elementary won the science competition.
Isaac Campbell of G.R. Hampton Elementary School took first in the mathematic competition.
Williamsburg Elementary School won the quick recall competition.
Corbin Elementary won the future problem solving competition.
