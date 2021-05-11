Corbin Elementary’s drama program, Redhound Theatre KIDS, performed two shows of their play “Cinderella - If the Shoe Fits” for school officials and their classmates. The cast performed an additional show the following day for close family and friends. The show was co-directed by Brooke Stansbury and Jonathan Wyatt. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

