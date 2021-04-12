Corbin doctor, Truman Perry, dies Sunday

CORBIN—A well-respected doctor in the Tri-County passed away on Sunday.
Dr. Truman Perry passed away suddenly on Sunday after suffering a heart attack.
Perry received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kentucky in May of 1990.
Perry was a US Navy veteran, as he served in the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida following graduation. There he completed a Family Practice Internship and Family Practice Residency. He then moved to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and then to Cherry Point, North Carolina to continue his work as the Staff Family Physician for the Naval Hospital.
Perry returned to Corbin in June of 1997 as he worked as a partner at Bartons, Watts, & Perry and grew it to be Corbin’s largest family practice. Then in 2016, Perry joined the Grace Health organization and where he practiced at Bishop Street Clinic.
“In the last 24 years of practice, Dr. Perry and his team have been faithful to serving this community and his commitment to family practice has made our entire organization stronger,” Grace Health posted to their Facebook page. “He truly set a high standard of quality for us all and will forever be remembered within Grace Health and our community.”
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said she had known Perry since high school, as he graduated a year behind her.
“He worked as a doctor in my uncle's practice for many years before they retired and was such an asset to them,” Razmus said. “They both loved him very much and were so proud of him. He was also my personal doctor and my friend.
“The loss to the community can't be overstated. Truman was a rare talent as a doctor and also as a member of this community. He took his responsibility to us very seriously and there was nothing he wouldn't do for those he loved and cared for. He fought so hard for his health to overcome a serious family history of heart disease. It's just heartbreaking and stunning to us all. Please pray for his family, friends, staff and patients as they navigate life without Truman, it will be so hard.”
Several community members shared their memories of Perry and condolences through Facebook posts.
“The United States Navy lost a loyal sailor,” Scott Cooper wrote. “Corbin lost a fine Doctor. A lot of us lost a good friend. Rest In Peace my Bluegrass festival buddy. Dr. Truman Perry, you will be missed.”
Another Facebook post written by Charlie Durham read, “Since I was a child Truman Perry was my Dr. And he always went above and beyond to help me when I was sick or injured. When my kids were born he became their Dr. also. When my son Christian got sick with double pneumonia Truman Perry undeniably saved his life. I literally owed this man for my child’s life. But he was always humble about it. He always greeted me with a smile that some how even though I was sick, or worried about my kids being sick made me feel better. Because I knew that we were in good hands! I loved this man and thought the world of him. He will be missed! R.I.P. Doc.”
“My heart is broken,” Joyce Rose Partin said in a comment. “This week marked 23 years Truman had been my Dr. There will never be another like him. Not only was he my Dr., he was my dear friend. Prayers for all who loved him.”
