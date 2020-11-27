A Corbin couple was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last week for abusing a 10-month-old infant in June.
The indictment charges 31-year-old Adrienne Ann Eggers of Oak Ridge Church Road in Corbin, with first-degree criminal abuse "for intentionally abusing" and "intentionally placing" the child in a situation which caused the child "to be in danger of death or serious physical injury."
The indictment then charges 30-year-old Ryan Hobie Powers, of the same address, with three counts of first-degree assault against the child. The indictment adds that Powers "while under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life...wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and thereby causing serious physical injury" to the child. Those incidents involving both Eggers and Powers took place in June 2020.
Neither of the accused appeared in court to answer the indictment and Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton issued warrants for both. Both Powers' and Eggers' bonds were set at $100,000 cash with another court date set on Dec. 9. Both were ordered to have no contact with the victim, no further violations of their bond conditions and no contact with anyone under age 18. No further information on the incident or how severely the child was injured were available.
A London man was also indicted on Friday, on charges of child porn.
James E. Bargo, 29, of Byrd Trailer Park in London, was named in a two-count indictment charging him with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distributing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor on March 2.
Bargo was scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 25 with a $100,000 cash bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with anyone under age 18 and no further violations.
Due to Caperton having to leave on Friday, the remainder of the indictments for the November session of the grand jury are scheduled to be released on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.