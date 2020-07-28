CORBIN - On Thursday morning, the Corbin City Commission passed the second-reading of a $10.6 million budget for 2020-2021 fiscal year. The budget was passed 4-0, as Commissioner Andrew Pennington was absent from the meeting.
The budget saw no changes between Wednesday morning’s first reading and the subsequent reading the following morning. This year’s budget will see $2,976,088 budget for the city’s police department, $1,681,475 to the Corbin City Fire Department, and $2,116,363 to Corbin’s Public Works.
A complete rundown of Corbin’s budget will be provided in a future edition of the Times-Tribune.
