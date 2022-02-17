Corbin Commission approves filing appeal over annexation lawsuit decision

CORBIN — Following last week's decision in favor of the City of London by Judge Gregory Lay in Laurel Circuit Court, the City of Corbin has decided to file an appeal on the ruling regarding London's annexation of land near Exit 29 in southern Laurel County.
On Wednesday, the Corbin City Commission met in a special-called meeting and all present members approved directing DBL Law to file an appeal. Commissioners Allison Moore and Seth Reeves and Mayor Suzie Razmus were in attendance, while Commissioners Brandon Shepherd and Trent Knuckles were unable to attend.
Lay had determined that all three of the plaintiffs (MPI KY, LLC; the City of Corbin; Corbin Utility Commission) failed to satisfy standing for the lawsuit. The Supreme Court has recently explained that for a party to sue in Kentucky, it must have constitutional standing to do so based on three requirements: injury, causation and redressability.
Mayor Razmus said that the appeal was expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon in the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort.
Corbin originally filed the lawsuit in September 2020 after members of the London City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would see London annex two tracts of land near I-75’s Exit 29. The properties in question are those along West Cumberland Gap Parkway from the intersection of U.S. 25-South and U.S. 25-West to the KY 312 bridge on KY 770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.