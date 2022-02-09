Corbin City Pool closed for the summer; City committed to fixing, reopening it

Corbin City Pool will be shut down this summer, but the city is committed to fixing it and reopening it as soon as possible, Mayor Suzie Razmus shared during the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday afternoon where she gave some updates about the goings on of the City of Corbin.
Razmus explained while the city pool had been inspected annually as required by the Whitley County Health Department, the pool had always passed inspection until the state pool inspector was brought in to inspect the pool as the new dome and heating blanket were being prepared to be installed. The state pool inspector immediately shut the pool down.
"We didn't even know there was a problem with it, but there is a big problem with it and it's looking to be about $1 million to fix it," Razmus said.
City Manager Marlon Sams told the Times-Tribune that he did not believe the cost would end up being $1 million, but would be costly. Some of the issues involved a pump issue, filter being out of date and the gutters around the pool.
"We are committed to fixing it because the pool is important. It is important to our community. It's important to quality of life," Razmus said. Razmus noted the pool is always packed in the summer with the daily cost at just $3 or a pass for the whole summer could be purchased.
"A lot of lower income kids use the pool, that's their recreation for the summer so it's really important for our community and we're going to figure out how to get it fixed," she said.
- The mayor also noted that Miller Park renovations have been slow as the winter weather has been bad and supply chain issues have affected work being done.
- She addressed the pause in the demolition of the Tracy Apartment building. A local attorney had filed an air quality complaint, which the state checked out and gave the green light to continue with demolition. The owners plan to resume demolition on Monday evening. Razmus said she believed it would be made into a parking lot.
- Razmus said she has no updates on the lawsuit over Exit 29. She said they hope to have a ruling from Laurel County Court Judge Greg Lay within the next month.
- She noted the 25W reconstruction project which will be funded by the $15 million federal grant has to be let by September. The project will become four lanes and a turn lane from Exit 29 out toward KY 727 where that intersection will also be improved. The project will also add a new access road from Exit 29 to the bypass. There will also be some new traffic patterns with allowing only right turns in and out of some businesses along that roadway.
- Master Street will be seeing sidewalks after the city advocated for sidewalks for the pedestrian traffic that is heavy from Commonwealth Avenue to Sav-Rite.
- Razmus also noted Corbin's population went up by 300 in the latest Census.
