LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Henry Heaberlin with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance. Heaberlin serves on the Corbin Planning Commission.
The award is part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“The COTC program offers a variety of training that aims to help our city officials grow and develop their skills and leadership,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The achievement represented by this award not only shows Mr. Heaberlin’s dedication, but it also benefits Corbin citizens by ensuring their public officials are highly-informed leaders.”
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
