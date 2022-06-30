CORBIN — The Corbin City Commission's budget committee will be re-working the city's annual budget after City Commissioner Trent Knuckles brought attention to a $3 million discrepancy in the ordinance being proposed during a special-called meeting on Wednesday.
Knuckles questioned the legality of passing a budget that had more expenditures than revenue.
“I caught it because I was looking at it and on the face of it, it didn’t seem balanced to me. And in Kentucky, cities are required by law to adopt an annual budget where appropriation — or expenditures — are less than or equal to resources or revenue. I didn’t feel like it looked right so I just did the math,” Knuckles added.
While the annual budget is due on July 1, which is the new fiscal year, the city commission will be working off of the budget from last year until they can get the budget committee to make the adjustments that are required for the city commission members to be comfortable enough to pass the ordinance.
“I felt the budget process was too rushed for myself, and need time to dive into it instead of voting on something that I don’t know what lies within it,” said City Commissioner Brandon Shepherd.
Knuckles had other issues with the budget as well.
“For instance, we had a line item as dumping ground rental. That’s what the local dump charges us. I noticed that we anticipated the tipping fees were $40,000 less than what we spent last year. Those [costs] never, never go down.”
Mayor Suzie Razmus suggested both Knuckles and Shepherd sit with the budget committee as the members work to make the adjustments. Knuckles and Shepherd plan to make their concerns known and work with the committee which is made up of City Commissioners Allison Moore and Seth Reeves, City Manager Marlon Sams, and City Attorney Bob Hammons.
The city will continue to use 2022’s budget until both the budget committee and the city commission can come to an agreement. Knuckles hopes this will happen between July 8 and July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.