Corbin City Commission approves purchase of nearly $20,000 pool heater in 3-2 vote

CORBIN - With a 3-2 vote and a couple of contingencies added in, the City of Corbin is moving forward with purchasing a pool heater for the city’s pool. The purchase comes as one part of a larger project that will see a removable dome placed over the pool, allowing local swimmers the opportunity to practice during the colder months.
The commission was first approached about the project during its August meeting, when KCEOC President Paul Dole presented the idea on behalf of the Knox County Piranhas Swim Team. Dole said his organization would be willing to fund-raise the money needed to purchase the dome, noting he believed the dome could be purchased and installed for around $100,000.
On August 29, the Piranhas Swim Team posted on its Facebook page that a 100x105 foot dome cover had been ordered. According to the post, the total cost of the dome was $70,000. On Wednesday, September 22, the KCEOC Aquatic Club (KAC) posted on Facebook that it was “just under $25,000 away from having the dome shipped.”
“The additional $25,000 illustrated here would allow for lighting, freestanding heaters, team accessories, equipment, etc. and would be considered our dream goal,” reads KAC’s Facebook post.
In discussing the project with the commission, Dole said a solar cover and pool heaters would also be necessary. The commission approved the purchase of a solar cover during its August meeting. During the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting earlier this month, City Manager Marlon Sams said he had been told the group had paid a $36,000 downpayment for the dome.
During a special-called meeting Tuesday morning, Sams recommended that if the commission were to approve the purchase of a heater, it choose the lowest of the two estimates he received, which totaled $19,444.46. He said installation was not included in that price and that he would have to meet with a local heating and air company to get a quote.
“We have to run gas lines from the back of the recreation center to the pumps. We’d probably put them where the former baby pool was at,” noted Sams, who added that the structure would also have to approved by the state’s Division of Public Energy, as well as pass the state’s building codes.
City Attorney Bob Hammons likened the agreement between the two sides to a fixture to real estate deal, and said that’s why the state first required its approval. He said it was important that both sides agree in writing the city will be donated the dome following its purchase. Mayor Suzie Razmus said the group has expressed that it would donate the dome to the city and that any groups using the facility as a practice space would be charged rent.
Commissioner Seth Reeves asked whether American Rescue Plan (ARP) money could be used for the project - the city has received over $900,000 in ARP money thus far. The federal government has earmarked parks and recreations spending as an acceptable use of the money. Sams said he was in contact with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) and that they were looking into it.
And while Reeves said he supported the project, he did air his concern over the project’s price tag getting the city into financial struggle. He then later made a motion to approve the purchase of the pool heaters contingent on the state’s approval of the project and installation costs coming in under $10,000. Commissioner Allison Moore seconded the motion and voted for its approval, as did Mayor Razmus. Commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd, who raised concerns over the project in the past, voted no.
“To me, if we go forward with the purchase of the heaters, that means we’re moving forward with everything,” said Knuckles, who in a previous interview with the Times-Tribune shared his concern with the project.
In that interview, Knuckles said he didn’t like how it felt incumbent on the city to make the project come to fruition and the whole thing felt rushed. And while he said he felt sympathy for the swim team, Knuckles also said he didn’t think the situation was an emergency for the city and that the project felt like a special-interest project. Both Knuckles and Shepherd have raised concern on the potential use of any public funding going towards the project, asking how public-use versus private-use would be divvied up.
Knuckles and Shepherd also have concern with the project’s cost, noting how the project had not been included in the city’s budget. Knuckles said he was also concerned with the potential for unexpected costs that come with running, cleaning and staffing the pool during the off-season. On Tuesday, Knuckles said that even if the city were to pay nothing in installing the dome, operating the pool during the off-season could cost around $9,000-$12,000 a month.
“I guess that I feel like that we’re making a big investment, but we don’t even really know what kind of rent, income, or agreement we would have,” he said. “It just seems like it’s all backwards to me.”
In other city business, the commission:
-Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-11, which approves a lease for the financing of a project; providing for the payment and security of the lease; creating a sinking fund; and authorizing the execution of various documents related to such lease in the hopes of refinancing a bond.
-Approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing the property tax rate of 32.1 cents per $100 worth of taxable property, which will see 20.54 cents of the 32.1 cents levied for the city’s Current Expense Fund, 9.63 cents levied for the Police and Firemen Pension Fund, and 1.93 cents levied for the Library Fund. The ordinance also sets an ad valorem tax rate of 39.73 cents per $100 worth of personal property both tangible and intangible, that will see 25.43 cents levied for the Current Expense Fund, 11.92 cents levied for the Police and Fire Fund, and 2.38 cents levied for the Library Fund.
-Approved the second reading of the city’s tax rate on motor vehicles for 2021. The rate remained unchanged at 24.23 cents per $100 of value, with .1551 out of every 24.23 cents levied for the Current Expense Fund, .0727 of that levied for the Police and Firemen Pension Fund and .0145 of that levied for the Library Fund.
-Discussed placing money received through the American Rescue Plan into the Kentucky League of City’s money market. Commissioners weighed the pros and cons of placing the money into the money market versus simply placing into a checking account at a local bank. Commissioners even considered splitting the money, placing half into a checking account and the rest into the money market. However, a consensus was never reached and a motion was never placed.
