CORBIN — In two special meetings last week, the Corbin City Commission approved a budget of $16,145,692 for the Fiscal Year of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The approval of this budget comes after an erroneous line item that City Commissioner Trent Knuckles previously pointed out last June when the math didn’t add up.
The first reading of the budget came last Thursday, when the City Commission also discussed approving a bid to renovate the McBurney Center Pool — which had to be closed this summer — for $2,232,000.
The budget allocates $1,830,147 in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, which the city plans to use to cover most of the cost of the renovations to the pool. There are also Money Market CDs which the city could cash in to cover the rest of the cost.
After the approval of the bid for the pool and the approval of the first reading of the annual budget, the City Commission met for a second reading on Friday afternoon.
“We gave some fire department raises and some department head raises,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus.
In the fire department, everyone got a $1 raise across the board.
“I feel really confident that we’ve done a really, really good job at it. I’m excited. We’ve got a lot of great things happening. We’re gonna have our pool fixed,” said Razmus.
Departmental allocations in this year’s budget include:
• Corbin Arena — $6,509,450
• General Government — $2,936,167
• Police Department — $2,476,560
• Fire Department — $1,903,600
• Public Works — $2,383,445
• Recycling — $461,650
• Parks and Recreation — $881,763
• Building Inspection — $135,375
• Special Projects — $4,802,157; and
• Downtown — $163,975.
