CORBIN — Governor Andy Beshear recently announced the appointments of two Corbin citizens to state boards.
Marlon Sams has been reappointed to the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, while Brandi Gilley has been appointed to the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council.
Sams is City Manager of the City of Corbin and shall serve for a term expiring August 17, 2024.
The LWCF provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, acquire land for outdoor recreation and to develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports & playfields, swimming facilities, boating facilities, fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
The next Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Advisory Board Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 9. During this meeting, board members will review 2022 LWCF applications and make funding recommendations. The meeting is open to the public.
Gilley is the director of nutrition services at the Laurel County Health Department. She replaces Laurie Larkin, whose term has expired, and shall serve through October 3, 2024.
In 2020, KRS 210.051 established the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to assist with awareness, education and prevention programs.
The Council consists of 18 members, including state government representatives, physicians, psychologists, and those with lived experience.
Meetings are held at least quarterly.
