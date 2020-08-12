CORBIN - Matthew VanNorstran is the Children’s Pastor at New Hope Ministries Church of God in Corbin and helps run his family’s business, Laurel Landscaping LLC. He can read and speak both Hebrew and Greek, and this fall he will be enrolled at the Princeton Theological Seminary at Princeton University in New Jersey.
“As a mother, I am very proud of him,” said Theresa VanNorstran, Matthew’s mother. “I tell everyone I talk to.”
Matthew will be attending Princeton Theological Seminary in an effort to earn his Master of Theology (ThM) in New Testament studies. A ThM is a degree one can earn before moving on to their doctorate.
Matthew has already graduated summa cum laude from both Lee University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Bible and theology, and Pentecostal Theological Seminary where he earned his Masters of Theological Studies, with an emphasis in biblical studies.
Theresa says Matthew grew up with church being a focal point of his life and that he was always very involved. Matthew says that as a teenager, when he received the call to become involved with the ministry, it started off somewhat vague.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what area I was being called into as far as the way that God was going be equipping me in my experiences and studies before me,” Matthew explained.
He says that as he got older, he started experiencing a focusing of the calling, specifically towards the educational aspects of theology, and that’s why he chose theology and biblical studies as his major while at Princeton.
“My intention, or my desire in doing that is to be able to bring the quality of theological studies that we find in other places back to this area,” he explained, stating that his plan was to return home after finishing his education.
“Just because, historically in this Appalachian area, the past several generations have been disconnected from the historical traditional values and benefits of Christianity, and of formal, theological, and biblical education,” he said. “It’s just important for people to be made aware of those things, be trained in those things, because it helps ministries and their congregation.”
Matthew says he was motivated and persuaded to apply for Princeton by his advisors and academic mentors throughout his undergraduate and graduate career thus far.
“My advisors saw the work that I did and the success that I was having and they were the ones that encouraged me to reach out and try to go as far as I could, and as high as I could,” he said.
Matthew says he also chose Princeton because of his admiration and respect for the work of the late biblical scholar, Bible translator and textual critic Bruce Metzger, who graduated and taught at Princeton Theological Seminary.
“He was an absolute genius, he was amazing, he did great work,” said Matthew. “Almost all modern biblical linguist refer to his work and what he did.”
While Matthew enjoys studying the deeper, more intricate details of theology, he also enjoys his time as the Children’s Pastor at Corbin’s New Hope Ministries.
“It really plays well in my personality because I’m a person of extreme differences and seemingly contradictory things,” he said. “As far as ministry goes, my heart is split both between kids ministries and also that deep, seriousness, educational aspect of it. I can be really seriousness and deep on one hand, but on the other hand, I can be very playful, very funny,” he went on. “I get along with a group of kids better than I would a group of adults. I fit in with the kids.”
Matthew says he plans on pursing his PhD in Biblical Studies after completing his ThM.
