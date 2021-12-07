The streets of Corbin were once again filled with the Christmas spirit on Saturday night as the City of Corbin's annual Christmas parade went through downtown. Community members gathered along Main Street to watch the parade make its way through downtown. Before the parade, children enjoyed an array of pre-parade activities including writing letters to Santa Claus, the city's Christmas Village, ice skating rink and pictures with Santa Claus. The village and rink will be set up for the remainder of the week, through Saturday. For $5, guests will be permitted to skate for 30 minutes. The $5 charge also covers the rental fee for ice skates, which are provided onsite. The rink and Christmas Village will be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Dec. 6-9, and from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Hours will return to noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, the last day the rink will be in town. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Corbin celebrates with Christmas parade; Ice skating rink returns
