As with every event since March, COVID-19 concerns altered the Corbin Christmas Parade this year. Corbin Tourism changed up the parade to make it a reverse parade where the parade participants sat still and the parade goers would travel by the parade. The Corbin Public Library's float featured Pete the Cat, while Just for Kids Free highlighted elves working in Santa's workshop. The Cumberland River Green Dot program sweetened up the parade with Christmas favorite treats like a gingerbread house and lollipops. Santa also made an appearance. | Photos by Erin Cox
featured
Corbin celebrates Christmas with reverse parade
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Belden - Bert R. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born December 4, 1935 in Stone, Kentucky to Theo and Virginia Fannin Miller. Growing up in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of a coal miner. Bert proudly…
Paula Bargo Harrell, 53, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was the wife of Michael Harrell. A private family funeral service will be Wednesday. Burial at Bargo Family Cemetery at Callebs Creek.
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamsburg Walmart closing at 2 p.m. Monday, set to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday
- THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: The Appalachia I know
- 25-year-old Williamsburg man dies in crash on I-75 in Whitley County Tuesday morning
- THE LITTLE SCHOOL THAT COULD: Williamsburg High School's football team continues its quest for a state championship
- Corbin woman dies after getting hit by truck
- AG Daniel Cameron optimistic US Supreme Court will overrule Beshear
- Corbin post office could relocate in the coming years
- Knox grand jury indicts Barbourville man accused in kidnapping, rape of girl riding bicycle
- Lily man arrested on charge of sexual abuse of child under 12
- Corbin’s season ends after 28-14 loss to Johnson Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.