As with every event since March, COVID-19 concerns altered the Corbin Christmas Parade this year. Corbin Tourism changed up the parade to make it a reverse parade where the parade participants sat still and the parade goers would travel by the parade. The Corbin Public Library's float featured Pete the Cat, while Just for Kids Free highlighted elves working in Santa's workshop. The Cumberland River Green Dot program sweetened up the parade with Christmas favorite treats like a gingerbread house and lollipops. Santa also made an appearance. | Photos by Erin Cox

