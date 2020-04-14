Corbin Cares program helping feed hospital employees

CORBIN -- Individuals are stressed, some are sick and some are feeling hopeless, but in the middle of all the anxiety brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, there are dozens of groups and individuals trying to shine light in the darkest spots.
Karen White, of Corbin, came up with an idea to help feed hospital employees after hearing about a program in Alabama, where her son lives. She's calling the program in her community Corbin Cares.
White said she knows healthcare employees are now more than ever working in stressful conditions due to COVID-19. Locally owned restaurants are suffering and stressed too. White, like other groups and organizations in town, is just doing her part to help alleviate some of the burden.
White reached out to several in the community and decided to partner with the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation after talking with Sandi Curd, a co-chair for its board. With a mission to empower the people who have a heart for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, and to transform the quality of life for future generations, this was the perfect partnership for White's cause.
UCCF is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, an accredited community foundation serving Southeast Kentucky.
Corbin Cares is soliciting donations from individuals, businesses and corporations that would like to help. White said that money will be used to order meals for employees at Baptist Health Corbin during their shift. White has plans to feed the most overworked and under appreciated first.
With the money donated, Corbin Cares will buy meals from locally owned restaurants in Corbin and deliver them to the healthcare workers at Baptist Health Corbin.
As of Friday afternoon, over $1,200 had been donated to the cause. Deliveries should begin sometimes next week.
Curd called the program a beautiful idea and she was glad UCCF was there to help make the program happen even faster.
The Corbin Cares charitable fund was set up within 48 hours by the UCCF, providing a link for donations. Corbin Cares accepts credit card donations and every donation receives tax deductible documentation. Not only did UCCF help organize the endeavor they also made a donation to the program. UCCF is also in the process of distributing $7,500 of relief money to help out in five eastern Kentucky counties.
"We're excited," said White. "It's just a blessing all the way around for two groups of people."
For those that wish to make a donation they can do so online at www.appalachianky.org/corbin-cares
