CORBIN— The Corbin Board of Education met for a special called meeting on Tuesday evening in social distance fashion and streaming for guests to watch. Board members voted to advertise a new position for the district and discussed re-opening next month.
With the start of school approaching next month, Cox said he’s had a team effort in getting guidelines and documents ready for students and staff to the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re doing our very best to have as much in person instruction that we can,” said Cox. “I think that’s the best way. It’s been a total team effort and it’s always been our first goal.”
However Cox did note the strict set of guidelines schools have been given upon reentry. The district has been following guidance from the CDC and the Whitley County Health Department along with other health officials.
It has been difficult but staff and administration are stepping up and helping ease the unique transition, Cox said.
Board Chair Kim Croley noted the importance of knowing exactly how many students did not have internet access. Parents/guardians being truthful with school administration about students internet access will be crucial to their learning opportunity this year.
The board discussed several options for students that do not have access and mentioned internet businesses, local businesses and organizations helping to meet the students needs.
The Corbin School District is now looking to hire a chief information officer. Board members have been talking about the job description for a while, Cox even talking with people from all across Commonwealth about the position duties.
This position will marry technology and academics together in a much needed time.
School Board Member Carcille Burchette was in favor of the position and the sooner the better she said to get the individual on board. She and board member Todd Childers hope to get an individual who is also a teacher.
Cox said he’s glad the board supports the position and noted it will a demanding one.
The board also voted to approve board policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.