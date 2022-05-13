CORBIN — The Corbin Independent School District Board of Education met at the Corbin Primary School to discuss several issues at hand on Tuesday in a special called meeting.
Several motions were approved, such as renewing the bid with Little Caesar’s for pizza for the 2022-2023 school year as well as approving 2022-2023 salary schedules.
One item of operation motions approved was the trip for the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in Iowa on May 24-29.
Board Chair Kim Croley said, “I will say that Odyssey of the Minds really is worlds. There are 40-70 countries depending on who won in their countries and who is allowed to travel. It’s a big deal. And it's always in Iowa.”
The cost of the trip to Iowa will cost $6,000, but Croley was excited that the students of Corbin will get to make the trip to Iowa.
