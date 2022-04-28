CORBIN — After hearing from a high school custodian at last week's meeting, the Corbin Board of Education decided to approve an immediate raise for certain classified personnel in the district.
The board members met in a special-called meeting Tuesday and approved a $1 an hour raise for classified staff that includes bus drivers, monitors, office staff, bookkeepers, food service, cooks, bakers, instructional monitors, head custodians and custodians.
Superintendent David Cox said classified employees who make under $28,000 will be given the $1 per hour raise and four were given 50 cent raise.
The pay raise ranged from an 8-10 percent pay increase for the employees depending on where they were on their pay schedule.
"I think after we heard from our custodian last week that we all felt compelled to react a little more immediately than we intended but I think it's the right thing to do," Corbin Board of Education Chairwoman Kim Croley said, referring to high school custodian Judy Wilburn who spoke to board members at last Tuesday night's meeting. Wilburn said that custodians begin at $10.99 an hour and if they work for 20 years they would make $1.70 more.
Cox said there will not be an additional 3% raise for those classified employees on July 1, as certified personnel was approved a 3% raise at the last board meeting which will go into effect July 1. Instead these classified employees will get a larger raise earlier as the board approved the raise to be effective immediately.
Cox said the state budget, which was recently finalized, made the raises possible.
