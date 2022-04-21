CORBIN — Full-time certified staff at Corbin Independent Schools will see a 3% pay raise for next school year and substitute teachers will be paid more as the Board of Education approved the moves during Tuesday's meeting.
Superintendent David Cox said that the district will look at classified pay next as this budget goes into effect July 1 and they are working through the process of doing comparative studies with other school districts.
The substitute pay scale was changed to $95 a day for candidates with 60+ hours of college credit, $105 for those with a college degree not in education, $120 for those with a teacher's certificate and $140 for retired teachers.
The teachers who have had to cover classes for other absent teachers will retroactively as of March 21, 2022, be paid $35 per class from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
That was some of the concerns Corbin High School teacher Cheryl Tinsley presented to board members during the meeting. Tinsley shared that in her 12th year at the high school, this has been the lowest she has seen morale amongst the teachers.
Tinsley said she had asked teachers to complete an anonymous survey to which she presented the findings to the board members and the superintendent.
While Tinsley acknowledged and thanked the board for approving the increased pay rates for substitutes and the absence coverage pay, she asked why had it taken them so long to do this when teachers have faced these issues all year. She said teachers also wanted to know where all the COVID relief money had gone because they had not seen any while other school districts had given teachers stipends.
High school custodian Judy Wilburn also spoke to board members about the pay of classified staff. Wilburn said that custodians begin at $10.99 an hour and if they work for 20 years they would make $1.70 more.
Wilburn said the high school was unable to keep custodial help because the wages were not enough to live on.
The board listened to the comments, but did not respond immediately. They went into an executive session to discuss personnel issues at the end of the meeting with no formal action to be taken after.
In other business, the board members recognized the March and April Difference Maker Award winners.
Corbin High School teacher Brian Theodore was the March honoree.
Megan Moses, a Corbin Preschool Center and Redhound Enrichment teacher, was recognized as the April honoree.
Amelia Jones, a Corbin Elementary student, was recognized after placing seventh in the state in the General Knowledge assessment which consists of questions of math, science, social studies, language arts, and arts/humanities. There were nearly 1,000 students from all over Kentucky who participated in the assessment.
