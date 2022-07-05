Corbin Board of Education votes to allow nonresidents to attend district schools

CORBIN — Students who live outside of the Corbin Independent School District may now have the opportunity to attend classes in the district thanks to a vote by the Corbin Independent Board of Education on Wednesday evening.
During a special-called meeting, the board of education voted to approve the district’s participation in House Bill 563 which would allow nonresident students to enroll in classes in the district. School districts had until July 1 to vote on the matter.
Board member Todd Childers made a motion to approve the district’s participation in allowing nonresident students to enroll in the Corbin Independent School District under the stipulation that students not be required to pay an additional tuition. The policy was unanimously passed.
Board members will further discuss the policies and procedures for the enrollment of those nonresident students at their next scheduled meeting, as school districts have until July 31 to get those policies approved.
During Wednesday night’s meeting, the board of education also approved a raise for bus drivers for the 2022 summer school session to $15 an hour, matching the rate of instructional assistants and dietary workers for summer school. The pay rate will become effective retroactively from June 1 through August 12.
Superintendent Dave Cox updated board members on the architect applicants the district has received so far for some of the district’s upcoming construction projects including installing turf at Campbell Field, updates to Campbell Field’s concession stands and restrooms and renovations at Corbin High School and Auxiliary gym.
Cox said the district has received five architect applicants as of Wednesday evening and had interviewed two of those candidates so far. Cox is hoping to name an architect by the July 5 bid advertisement deadline during their special-called board of education meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.