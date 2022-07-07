Corbin Board of Education selects architect for Campbell Field renovations

CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss several items on the agenda. Highlighting the meeting was proposed renovations at Campbell Field, and the official motion to vote to choose an architect for the project.
The decision to vote in Lexington-based Clotfelter/Samokar as the architectural firm to manage the renovations passed unanimously with David Vickers as the project manager and Ben Boggs as the landscape architect.
Plans are tentative at this stage and must first be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).
“One of the things that was impressed upon us was that next year you’re celebrating 100 years — 100 years of academic excellence. And also with that, the strong community of support you have here,” Vickers said as he stood to give a presentation on the early concept of what a newly renovated Campbell Field might look like. “I don’t see this as just a renovation of the stadium. I see it also as a gift for the next 100 years.”
Board Chair Kim Croley brought up one important subject.
“If you’ve been to the field itself, there’s no real good place [to be in a] wheelchair to watch the ballgame with our current bleachers,” she said before suggesting a seating area to meet this need. Vickers seemed to take this to heart and plans to work out those details as well as a ramp for further accessibility.
Board member Carcille Burchette also brought up another matter about the original ticket booth at the stadium that is now a historic part of Campbell Field — saying she would love for it to be preserved instead of torn down.
“It’s because it’s all about pride and tradition here in Corbin. Really and truly. And to me, that would be a tradition (to preserve the ticket booth) even if it's not utilized as a ticket booth," she said, jokingly adding, "I was thinking you could just put a walking Redhound there to greet people.”
These plans are not finalized and are subject to change but all members of the board seemed excited and pleased with the blueprints that Vickers and Boggs presented.
The proposed project would also include renovations to Corbin High School and its auxiliary gym.
The board also briefly discussed the tuition policy for kids coming from out of district after the passing of House Bill 563. There will be no tuition for those students that they will have to pay.
The board also voted on providing extra stipends to employees in the finance department on their 5-, 10-, or 15-year anniversaries working for the school. Regardless of education or credentials, that department is small with only about seven people, who must all be cross-trained to cover if a co-worker is off duty. The stipend, while small at about $500, would be to compensate the employees for their service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.