CORBIN — Corbin High School held its annual White Coat ceremony on Thursday. Every year second level Biomed students receive a white lab coat in recognition of their dedication to the Biomed program.
The Biomed Program is an educational pathway of classes that concentrates on the scientific study of biological issues related to health and medicine. The curriculum gives students the knowledge and skills to help prepare them for a future in the medical field. The program also provides the opportunity to earn college credit at the University of the Cumberlands.
As the program began, Corbin High School Principal Steve Jewell addressed the auditorium of parents and students, recognizing that this year is special because it includes students that missed out on the ceremony previously because of COVID. Jewell explained that the program started about ten years ago, and has received the Award of Excellence in Kentucky, one of the highest awards in education.
Commenting on how challenging the program can be, Jewell looked at the auditorium and declared, “These are our future healthcare workers.”
He also acknowledged the Biomed teachers, Debra Theodore, Amber Damron, and Marsee Huffman, and commended them for their instructive performances. Then, speaking to the students, he stated, “I am proud of how hard they push you.”
Michael Stanley, the CEO of Grace Health, was then introduced by Jewell. Stanley acknowledged the already existing partnership between Corbin Independent Schools and Grace Health, congratulating the students for choosing the Biomed pathway. He also urged them to participate in a scholarship program sponsored by Grace Health, stating it is awarded “to a student in each of its five service areas in Southeastern Kentucky.”
Stanley stressed his desire for mentorship and acknowledged several medical professionals in Corbin. He then addressed the students directly, stating, “Therefore, I am recruiting you to return to Corbin and fill future medical vacancies at Grace Health.” He explained how a community accepts a local physician better, and that physician also appreciates their own community and culture.
He continued to explicate, “I need you and your future medical skills to care for over 40 thousand patients in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Clay, Bell, and Leslie Counties.” Stanley went on to wish the candidates the best for their career.
Afterwards, the Biomed teachers proceeded to call each student onto the stage and don them with their own lab coat. Each student’s name was embroidered on their coat. Once every student had their lab coat, all stood and recited the Biomedical Sciences Student Oath, led by student Allison Lundy.
The audience was quiet as 37 students recited their pledge, which began with: “I have entered into the serious pursuit of knowledge as a member of the community of Biomedical Science students at Corbin High School.”
There was a reception afterwards for students, teachers, and parents in the upper level of the school cafeteria.
The following students received their white coat:
Human Body Systems (2nd year students)
Kennedi Blair
Tyler Clifton
Mackenzie Curry
Juliana Deal
Annemarie Hill
Madison Hoskins
Kallie Housley
Mahayla Jordan
Abigayle Lewis
John Schmitt
Nikhil Patil
Emma Williams
Cadence Wynn
Medical Interventions (3rd year students)
Brenden Barajas
Kaylin Bledsoe
Trinity Bolster
Gabriel Cima
Landon Cloud
Tayler Cottongim
Haley Davenport
Brooke Elliott
Kamryn Frazier
Alexandra Freeman
Rachelle Gilbert
Noah Giles
Macy Hagan
Kimberlee Helton
Kourtney Higgins-Stewart
Jade Jones
Allison Lundy
Hannah Morton
Loren Osborne
Sheel Patel
Seth Steely
Bailey Stewart
Trinite West
Kaitlyn Will
