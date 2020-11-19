CORBIN — “We are losing a true Redhound icon.”
The passing of Corbin Redhound super fan Buddy “Mr. Redhound” Martin is one that will likely be felt for years to come, as coaches, fans and student-athletes of the Corbin athletics program mourn the loss of their biggest cheerleader. The Redhound Varsity Club posted on Facebook about his passing Thursday morning.
“Buddy Martin was one of the biggest Corbin Redhounds you could find,” said Corbin basketball coach Tony Pietrowski. “He supported me personally both as a player and a coach. He loved the kids of our community and sported his Redhound red everywhere he went.”
“He was a true, true Corbin Redhound fan and probably loved Corbin athletics as much as anybody that has ever been associated with Corbin athletics and I’m not just talking about football,” said Corbin football coach Tom Greer. “He truly loved all the athletic programs at Corbin.”
Martin was what many called a “Redhound legend” and someone who backed the Redhounds no matter what sport and no matter if they were winning or losing.
And Corbin cheerleading coach Shonya O’Neill said there was no mistaking which team Martin was cheering for, as he was always dressed in Redhound red from head to toe.
“I am so sad to say that Corbin sports has lost our biggest fan,” O’Neill said in a Facebook post. “If you have ever attended a Corbin football or basketball game, then you have been in the presence of our Buddy Martin.”
“You could always count on him—it didn’t matter if it was a home game or an away game, he was always there,” said Greer. “I really remember that as a player and as a coach because you could always pick him out (of the crowd) because he made sure he always had his red on.”
Corbin High School athletic director and assistant principal Steve Jewell said there will never be another one quite like Martin.
“He was there always for the kids, always for the players in the sports programs in Corbin,” he said. “It was always good to know that you had someone there, had someone backing you.”
As a former Redhound player and coach, Jewell said one of the things he remembered the most about Martin was that he would make a point to learn every player’s name on each Redhound team, something that not many fans could say.
Greer said Martin, along with his wife June, not only supported the Redhound student-athletes but the coaches, as well, and the entire program in general.
“Anything we needed as coaches, Buddy and June were always there to help,” he said. “They were people that were always giving to the athletics programs and they never asked for anything in return. It was always for nothing more than helping the young people of Corbin.”
Coaches all agreed, Martin will certainly be missed.
“Buddy has touched many lives of the athletes in our community for longer than most of us have been alive,” O’Neill said. “He’s truly our biggest fan. He supports, travels and believes in our programs more than anyone I have ever met.”
To honor the life and legacy of Martin, Greer said the middle and high school Redhound football teams will sport stickers on their helmet with Martin’s name.
“His legacy will live on forever,” said Pietrowski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.