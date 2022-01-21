Corbin ATC's Hoskins honored as Difference Maker

CORBIN — A welding instructor at the Corbin Area Technology Center was recognized during January's Corbin Independent School District Board of Education meeting.
Adam Hoskins was honored as Corbin Independent's Difference Maker.
Hoskins was described as motivating his students to have a strong work ethic and being a caring but structured teacher. He was said to always be willing to help current and past students, and his classes take on multiple school and community projects each year.
"I have always told my students that if it were easy, everybody would do it," Hoskins said. "I think this phrase brings awareness to the fact of the measurable goals and expectation that I set throughout their training is to set them apart from others, allowing them not to settle for the run of the mill results."
Corbin ATC Principal Christopher Smith said, "Mr. Hoskins is dedicated to student success, and he has students employed across the state and several that are continuing their education."
In other business, Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox said the lower level bleachers in the Corbin basketball gym were set to be replaced. He said they were the original bleachers from 1974. The new bleachers were set to be installed prior to the first 50th District basketball tournament game which will be hosted at the gym.
