CORBIN - Known for their murals, sculptures of Colonel Sanders and kissing stone, the streets of Corbin are once again playing host to for this year’s Art Drop Day, which has been extended throughout the week of September 6-10.
Started by Jake Parker of Provo, Utah, Art Drop Day encourages local artists to create pieces of art of their choice and hide it along their local city’s streets for others to find. The event is free to participate and was designed as a way to help people feel more connected to one another and to create random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving. Art Drop Day is now celebrated by several cities and artists throughout the country, and is typically held on the first Tuesday in September.
Kellene Turner, a member of the Cumberland Arts Collective, said it was fellow collective member, Mike Hall, who advocated bringing Art Drop Day to Corbin last year. Last year’s event went over so well, Cumberland Art Collective have decided to make an annual event out of Art Drop Day, and extended the event through Friday, September 10.
“It’s been fantastic. People love it,” Turner said on folks participating in Art Drop Day. “They’re kind of upset when they don’t get pieces of art or they just missed it. Some people take it upon themselves to find as many pieces of art as they can,” she added. “People are really enjoying it a lot, the response has been huge.”
Turner also added that her group has hosted a couple of “pop-up Art Drop Day” events earlier in the year. She said some local artists have even taken it upon themselves outside of Art Drop Days to randomly create their own art, hide it and wait for someone to find it.
“They don’t do it officially with the CAC (Cumberland Arts Collective), but they do it on their own just to kind of spread art interests, and creativity, and little bits of madness everywhere,” commented Turner.
Turner and the Cumberland Arts Collective have also been in talks with artists in Lexington, Berea and other nearby cities, as well as other local art groups like Misfit Art Matters and the Cumberland Gap Artists, to gauge their interest in participating in this week’s Art Drop event. She said she is hopeful that the growing popularity in the event, along with the added days will allow for more artists to participate in this year’s event.
But of course you don’t have to be a professional artist to participate, says Turner. Everyone is encouraged to create works of art and hide them in downtown Corbin for others to find. Turner says those items that can be hidden can include a painting, drawing, a colored picture, stickers, a post card, a poem, music on a CD, a small sculpture, or even a custom designed T-shirt, the possibilities are endless.
To participate, first choose the piece of art you wish to hide, then print out the form provided by the Cumberland Arts Collective and include it with your item. All that’s left now is to hide the art work, take a picture of where you hid it as a clue (CAC says this can be as challenging as one would like), and upload your clue to social media using the hashtags #CorbinArtDrop #ArtDrop #ArtDropKY #ArtDropDay.
Then it is up to other folks to use you clue, find your piece of art and snap a picture with it.
“If you find something from an artist, the best thing you can do is to tag that artist back and let them know you found their art,” said Turner, before adding, “That’s a huge compliment, especially seeing where the art lives later.”
After finding the art, folks are encouraged to use those same hashtags as a way of letting the artist and community know their artwork had been found. If a piece of art you had your eye is found by someone else, Art Drop officials suggest reaching out to the artist and asking how much a similar piece of art could cost. Because after all, Art Drop is supposed to be a way to bring the community and local artists together.
For more information on Corbin’s Art Drop this week, check out the Cumberland Arts Collective’s Facebook page.
