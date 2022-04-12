Corbin Arena named Best Live Music Venue at APPY Awards

Corbin Arena Manager Kristina Balla accepts the Best Live Music Venue Award on Saturday at the APPY Awards. | Photo courtesy of Stevens Media Services

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena won Best Live Music Venue at the 2022 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards on Saturday.

The awards, also known as the APPY Awards, "seek to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art," their website says. "We recognize artists from as many art mediums as possible as well as people who are actively teaching an art form to kids or adults. We believe in furthering and protecting the arts as an important cultural source of creativity and good."

The award ceremony was held in Prestonsburg at the Mountain Arts Center. Corbin Arena General Manager Kristina Balla was at the ceremony to accept the award. Balla did not respond to a request for comments prior to press time Monday evening.

Nominees must be from or currently living in an Appalachian state. The Appalachian Region includes 13 states. It includes, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

Other awards presented included

Best Acting/Drama/Speech/ Educator: ARTIST COLLABORATIVE THEATER

Best Dance Educator: MICHELLE BARBEE-SMITH

Best Art Educator: TAMMY CLEMMONS

Best High School Band: BOYD COUNTY

Best High School Choir: JOHNSON CENTRAL

Best Music Educator: CLYDE PORTER

Best Author/Writer: LINDSAY GARGOTTO - “WHEN THE POPPY SHEDS”

Best Poet: KHALISA RAE – “ A GHOST IN A BLACK GIRL’S THROAT”

Best Blog: LYSSA CULBERTSON – HILLBILLY HIPPIE MUSIC REVIEW

Best Album Art: MELISSA ABNEY

Best Digital/Mixed Artist: JERIELLE HANLON/KENTUCKY POP ART

Best Cartoonist/ Illustrator: SHAWN WALLACE

Best Photographer: GREG DAVIS

Best Logo Design / Graphic Designer: CHRIS BURKHARDT

Best Painting: LENA MARIE AUXIER

Best Sculpture: PAYTON MARTIN

Best Tattoo Artist: JOHN HAYWOOD

Album of the Year: THE JOSEPHINES “COCAINE OR COWBOYS”

Best Original Movie/ Short Film/ Documentary: GRAYSON GALLERY — “APPALACHIAN WOMEN IN ART”

Best Vlogger: TIPPER PRESSLEY – “CELEBRATING APPALACHIA”

EP of the Year: SEAN WHITING

Best Radio personality/DJ: LORETTA FRIEND

Best Live Music Venue: THE CORBIN ARENA

Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer: DWAYNE KING

TV Personality: LACEY ROBERTS

Music Festival: MANCHESTER MUSIC FESTIVAL

Best Podcast: JAMEY JOHNSON – SOUND OFF ON SPORTS

Best Americana: SPOOKY FOX

Best Bluegrass: WOLFPEN BRANCH

Best Blues: MYSTERY MEAT BLUES BAND

Best Country: COURTNEY MASON

Best Gospel: AWAKEN WORSHIP

Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World: APPALATIN

Hip Hop/Rap: CARTER MAYNARD

Best Original Song: ZOE HOWARD — “WALKIN’ EACH OTHER HOME”

Best Pop: PHOURIST AND THE PHOTONS

Best Rock: JORDAN ALLEN

Songwriter: HAILEY NEWMAN

Best Bassist: BRANDON JOHNSON

Best Cover Band/Variety Act: EIGHT DAZE SOBER

Best Drummer/Percussionist: BEN CALDWELL

Best Guitarist: CODY LEE MEECE

Best Keyboardist: ALEX MARCUM

Best Strings (Non-guitar/bass: JUSTIN RILEY

Best Wind/ Brass: TOMMY CATE

Best Female Vocalist: HANNAH BETHEL

Best Male Vocalist: COLE CHANEY

Community Arts & Entertainment Award: JONATHAN WEBB

Star City Award: LORETTA LYNN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you