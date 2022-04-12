Corbin Arena named Best Live Music Venue at APPY Awards

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena won Best Live Music Venue at the 2022 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards on Saturday.
The awards, also known as the APPY Awards, "seek to celebrate art in all its forms and recognize the artists from or living in our communities all along the Appalachian Mountains who are making the world a more beautiful place to live in through art," their website says. "We recognize artists from as many art mediums as possible as well as people who are actively teaching an art form to kids or adults. We believe in furthering and protecting the arts as an important cultural source of creativity and good."
The award ceremony was held in Prestonsburg at the Mountain Arts Center. Corbin Arena General Manager Kristina Balla was at the ceremony to accept the award. Balla did not respond to a request for comments prior to press time Monday evening.
Nominees must be from or currently living in an Appalachian state. The Appalachian Region includes 13 states. It includes, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.
Other awards presented included
Best Acting/Drama/Speech/ Educator: ARTIST COLLABORATIVE THEATER
Best Dance Educator: MICHELLE BARBEE-SMITH
Best Art Educator: TAMMY CLEMMONS
Best High School Band: BOYD COUNTY
Best High School Choir: JOHNSON CENTRAL
Best Music Educator: CLYDE PORTER
Best Author/Writer: LINDSAY GARGOTTO - “WHEN THE POPPY SHEDS”
Best Poet: KHALISA RAE – “ A GHOST IN A BLACK GIRL’S THROAT”
Best Blog: LYSSA CULBERTSON – HILLBILLY HIPPIE MUSIC REVIEW
Best Album Art: MELISSA ABNEY
Best Digital/Mixed Artist: JERIELLE HANLON/KENTUCKY POP ART
Best Cartoonist/ Illustrator: SHAWN WALLACE
Best Photographer: GREG DAVIS
Best Logo Design / Graphic Designer: CHRIS BURKHARDT
Best Painting: LENA MARIE AUXIER
Best Sculpture: PAYTON MARTIN
Best Tattoo Artist: JOHN HAYWOOD
Album of the Year: THE JOSEPHINES “COCAINE OR COWBOYS”
Best Original Movie/ Short Film/ Documentary: GRAYSON GALLERY — “APPALACHIAN WOMEN IN ART”
Best Vlogger: TIPPER PRESSLEY – “CELEBRATING APPALACHIA”
EP of the Year: SEAN WHITING
Best Radio personality/DJ: LORETTA FRIEND
Best Live Music Venue: THE CORBIN ARENA
Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer: DWAYNE KING
TV Personality: LACEY ROBERTS
Music Festival: MANCHESTER MUSIC FESTIVAL
Best Podcast: JAMEY JOHNSON – SOUND OFF ON SPORTS
Best Americana: SPOOKY FOX
Best Bluegrass: WOLFPEN BRANCH
Best Blues: MYSTERY MEAT BLUES BAND
Best Country: COURTNEY MASON
Best Gospel: AWAKEN WORSHIP
Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World: APPALATIN
Hip Hop/Rap: CARTER MAYNARD
Best Original Song: ZOE HOWARD — “WALKIN’ EACH OTHER HOME”
Best Pop: PHOURIST AND THE PHOTONS
Best Rock: JORDAN ALLEN
Songwriter: HAILEY NEWMAN
Best Bassist: BRANDON JOHNSON
Best Cover Band/Variety Act: EIGHT DAZE SOBER
Best Drummer/Percussionist: BEN CALDWELL
Best Guitarist: CODY LEE MEECE
Best Keyboardist: ALEX MARCUM
Best Strings (Non-guitar/bass: JUSTIN RILEY
Best Wind/ Brass: TOMMY CATE
Best Female Vocalist: HANNAH BETHEL
Best Male Vocalist: COLE CHANEY
Community Arts & Entertainment Award: JONATHAN WEBB
Star City Award: LORETTA LYNN
