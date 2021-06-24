CORBIN - Despite having to abide by social distancing guidelines and capacity limits brought on by the pandemic, The Corbin Arena has had a very successful first half of 2021, says General Manager Kristi Balla.
Balla said the Corbin Arena has held 19 events totaling 28 days during the first six months of the year, some of which have included the Monsters of Destruction monster truck show, the bands Winger, Firehouse, and the Bullet Boys performing back in March, and two very well attended shows put on by country rap artist Ryan Upchurch.
In addition to the various musical performances, the Arena also hosted this year’s KHSAA 13th Region Basketball Tournament, as is customary, and several local high school graduations.
In that time span, Balla said the Arena had welcomed 33,764 ticket purchasers and another 10,000 for rental events.
“So over 40,000 patrons have been in our facility in the first five months of the year, with 50 percent or below capacity restrictions,” she said.
Balla said over 80 percent of those 40,000 patrons traveled from outside of the local area to attend events, and that there were 14 different states represented in that bunch.
Looking forward, Balla said the Arena currently has 24 events lined up for the next six months of 2021.
“We’ve created a little chaos the past few weeks with back-to-back announcements and so in just the past four weeks alone our box office has sold over 9,000 tickets or just under $600,000 in gross ticket sales,” Balla said.
Those upcoming shows include Clint Black on July 16, 3 Doors Down alongside Seether on July 18, ZZ Top just a week later, .38 Special in August, and Foreigner in November. The Arena will also host comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Leanne Morgan on October 10, the Harlem Globetrotters on July 21, and help host this year’s SOAR Summit on October 13 and 14.
“Despite the uncertainties in the beginning of the year as to what our industry was going to be this year, I set a personal goal to have 30 events this year, which would be more events than The Arena has ever had in one year,” Balla explained. “We are currently at 43.”
Balla said staff at the Arena would spend the next couple of weeks cleaning and making sure the facility was in shape for the run of shows slated for next month.
She also mentioned that she had compiled a “comprehensive wishlist” of all of the elements that need to be upgraded, changed, or altered to enhance the Corbin Arena experience.
The first item on Balla’s to-do list is improving the Arena’s acoustics. She said she had been working with an arena acoustic specialist over the past couple of weeks. The two have worked together in creating a detail analysis of all of the sound issues plaguing the venue. Balla said staff would also work on correcting those issues over the next couple of weeks.
“I can confidently say at this point in time definitely a new era of what you’re going to see from the Arena,” Balla said, before adding, “There are a lot of great things coming. I’ve built a lot of really great partnerships, and there’s a lot of really big things that are going to be happening over the next year or two.”
