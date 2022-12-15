CORBIN — Whip out your favorite parachute pants because the “I Love the 90’s Tour” is making its way back to the Corbin Arena this spring.
The Arena announced Monday that tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) for the April 8 show featuring performances from Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, and Young MC.
The line-up is geared toward rap lovers with Vanilla Ice best known for his 1990 hit “Ice, Ice Baby.” Rob Base is one half of the duo which made 1988’s “It Takes Two” a hip-hop favorite, while Young MC hit it big with 1989’s “Bust A Move.” Tone Loc’s hits include “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”
All-4-One and Color Me Badd represent the era’s “boy bands” — specializing in smooth R&B hits like “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That” from All-4-One, and Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up.”
If your style leans more toward country, you might want to check out the Return of the Super Bull set for March 17-18. Though not a concert, the two-night event will showcase countless cowboy hats and the best in rodeo action. Tickets are already on sale.
For more information about tickets, call the Corbin Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020 or visit at ticketmaster.com.
