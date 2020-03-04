Students from the Corbin Area Technology Center, Dalton Poynter (Whitley County High School), Jerimiah Wilson (Williamsburg High School), and Blane Sizemore (Williamsburg High School), competed in the regional SkillsUSA competition for residential wiring. This competition tests students on conduit bending skills, wiring various circuits to meet the current electrical codes.
Electrical professionals /inspectors judge the contest. This competition is a timed event, and the students receive scores on their professionalism and safety.
Jody Smith, the Industrial Maintenance instructor at Corbin ATC, said, “we are very proud of these students, they have worked hard all year and now have a chance to show off their skills.”
If the students win first or second place, they will go to the state level to compete and then hopefully off to nationals. Each year Corbin ATC has students to compete and often place in the top three.
Chris Smith, principal at Corbin ATC, said, “The students at Corbin ATC represent Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg very well, and I am very proud of all of them. We are working hard to get these students ready for whatever the future holds for them, whether it is college or to join the workforce."
