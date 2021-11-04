Coon Hunting for a Cause to raise funds for Perry family

WILLIAMSBURG — Coon Hunting for a Cause will be honoring a pillar in the Siler community who recently passed away from cancer with their fundraising event “The Hunt for Josh.”
The nonprofit organization, Coon Hunting for a Cause, was created by Matt Rose in 2014, after a friend posted a picture in a Facebook group Rose was part of called “Coon Trader.” The picture was of one of Rose’s friend’s homes that had burned down in Virginia. Rose, a preacher, says he wanted to help in any way he could and hosted a fundraising event to help raise money for the family.
The event has only grown from there. Since then, the group has continued to meet at least once a year to help raise money for different causes from struggling families to sports teams.
The yearly event has brought out hundreds of people from all over the state, as well as Tennessee and Georgia.
This year’s event will be raising money for the family of Williamsburg’s Josh Perry, Sr., who passed away at the age of 67 last Sunday after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rose, a friend of Perry’s, said he felt led to raise money for Perry and his family but unfortunately, Perry passed away just a week before the event after being diagnosed with cancer only a month prior.
Rose said the money raised this weekend will be going towards funeral expenses and hospital bills for the Perry family.
“Josh Henry Perry, Sr. has been at every hunt that I ever hosted and he has always been there to give and help with anything,” Rose said. “I can’t even tell you the times he has handed winnings right back to me and said ‘here, that’s for the family!’”
The Hunt for Josh fundraising event will take place on Saturday at the Whitley County Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. Throughout the day, there will be food and concessions for sale, vendors selling items, several dog competitions and a benefit auction.
Then, at 6 p.m., hunters and their dogs will be released for a competition-style night hunt. Winners will be chosen based off of the weight of each hunter’s biggest raccoon. The winner of the hunting competition will receive a monetary prize.
Rose said it will be $10 per dog entered into the competition with all the money raised going to the Perry family.
“As always heaviest coon wins and please we ask only one coon to be weighed per dog entered,” Rose said. “We understand some folks get trigger happy for the prize money but it’s not about that, it’s about raising money to help one of our own!”
Rose said Saturday’s event will have a little something for everybody and encourages community members to come out and help raise money for the Perry family.
