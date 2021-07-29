Corbin Elementary School and Promise Neighborhood partnered with Whitley County SNAP-Ed program assistant, through Kentucky State University cooperative extension program to host a cooking camp for local students. Whitley County SNAP-Ed is a service that offers research-based programs and curricula that help the community to promote, develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle. SNAP-Ed partners with schools, rehab centers, after school programs, faith based organization and many of nonprofit that join forces to achieve the same goals. Students who attend the four day cooking camp at Corbin Elementary this week are learning how to make healthier eating decisions, learning new ways to be active, how nutrition works inside of their body and are understanding the importance of eating more fruits and vegetables. Students will also learn about kitchen safety and how to cook kid friendly healthy recipes. | Photos Contributed
Cooking camp teaches kids to cook, safety
