CORBIN -- Just days after it was announced that residents and staff at Corbin's Christian Health Center had tested positive for the coronavirus, members of the group Difference Makers organized a convoy of support.
Connie Rice of Difference Makers said the group has hosted similar events at other senior-care facilities in the area, in which group members and community members come together to help create a sense of unity with staff members and residents while also attempting to uplift them.
On Monday, participants met and formed their convoy in the parking lot of Belk. The group of about 15 vehicles was then escorted by Corbin City Police through the parking lot of the adjacent Christian Health Center where they honked their horns and flashed their lights to show support to those at the center. Convoy participants remained in their vehicles the entire duration of the event, while some staff members stepped out of the facility to wave in gratitude.
Members of 99.5 KD Country were on scene reporting the convoy over the radio as it happened. Bill May also delivered a prayer over the radio during the convoy.
The convoy comes after Friday's announcement by the center that 47 residents and eight staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, staff said that the facility's third-floor had been quarantined off from the rest of the building for precautionary measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.