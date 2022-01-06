WILLIAMSBURG—Motorists may begin noticing a change on 25W at Exit 15 off I-75 in Williamsburg beginning this spring.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin construction on two mini-roundabouts at both the Northbound and Southbound Exit 15 ramps, one on each side of the overpass bridge on 25W in Williamsburg, in May.
According to information provided by KYTC, a mini-roundabout is a type of intersection that can be constructed at physically-constrained locations in place of stop-controlled or signalized intersections to improve safety and reduce delays. Mini-roundabouts offer most of the benefits of full roundabouts while its smaller size rarely requires right-of-way acquisition and often can be constructed within the existing intersection pavement footprint, keeping costs to a minimum.
Mini-roundabouts operate in the same manner as full roundabouts, with yield control on all entries and counterclockwise circulation. Unlike full roundabouts, mini-roundabouts have fully mountable central and splitter islands.
Mini-roundabouts often reduce the potential for fatal and serious injury crashes as compared to stop-controlled intersections, like is currently at Exit 15. Mini-roundabouts can also help reduce speeds within and approaching the intersection and can reduce delays, according to information provided by KYTC.
There are four main reasons for introducing a mini-roundabout and those include:
• To serve as a crash remedial measure.
• To serve as part of an overall traffic-calming plan.
• To improve the operation of an existing intersection.
• To provide access to a new development.
The project currently has a scheduled letting date, meaning when the department will begin receiving and opening bids for the project, of February.
Construction is expected to begin by May 1, tentatively, though any closures to the ramps or the area would be intermittent closures and would only be conducted during the months of June and July when schools are out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.