London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Much colder. High near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.