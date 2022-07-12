Congressman Rogers welcomes new field representative

SOMERSET — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) welcomes Tamra Wilson, a long-time Pulaski County resident, as his new Field Representative in southeastern Kentucky. Wilson has 30 years of experience as an engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, also serving as a specialist in broadband expansion. She will focus on ten counties, including Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties.
"I'm thrilled to welcome a transportation expert to our team. Tamra's experience in the field will be of great benefit as we work with local and state leaders on roads and other infrastructure projects across southern and eastern Kentucky," said Congressman Rogers. "Tamra has a wealth of knowledge and first-hand expertise working in several of the same counties that I serve, ensuring that we are doing our best to help the people of Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District."
Wilson is based in Congressman Rogers' District Office in Somerset, Kentucky. She will be working directly with local leaders on transportation and economic development opportunities, and assisting individuals who need help with federal issues.
"Living and working in the 5th District my entire life, I have been able to watch our region grow under Congressman Rogers' leadership and strong commitment to economic development and job creation," said Wilson, new Field Representative for Congressman Rogers. "I am excited to be a part of Congressman Rogers’ team and look forward to working with our communities to continue with existing projects and explore new opportunities for growth.
