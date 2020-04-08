WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman Hal Rogers invites all high school students in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. One student will be selected to represent Southern and Eastern Kentucky in Washington, DC.
The winning artwork from each congressional district is displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year and the artist will receive two free airline tickets to Washington for a national awards ceremony. The winning artist may also be eligible for a college scholarship.
"We have incredibly talented young artists in our region and this competition puts their work in the national spotlight, where it belongs," said Congressman Rogers. "I take great pride in seeing the winning artwork from our region on display in the Capitol Building where more than three million people visit every year."
Last year, Payton Martin from Prestonsburg High School won the district competition with his incredible pencil portrait of President Abraham Lincoln. He had the opportunity to visit with Congressman Rogers and see his own artwork on display on Capitol Hill.
For competition guidelines and to download a student release form, visit http://halrogers.house.gov. The artwork must be two-dimensional. Framed work cannot exceed 26" x 26" x 4" and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. Unframed artwork will be accepted in the congressional office; however, the winning artwork must be framed by the artist before being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. Artwork will be accepted in Congressman Rogers' district offices in Hazard, Prestonsburg and Somerset until Monday, May 4, 2020.
For more information, visit halrogers.house.gov or contact Danielle Smoot in Congressman Rogers' Somerset district office at 606-679-8346 or danielle.smoot@mail.house.gov.
