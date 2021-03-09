Congressman Rogers honors Kentucky National Guard in DC

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) recognized members of the Kentucky National Guard last Tuesday who were deployed to Washington, DC from Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. More than 26,000 National Guard members were deployed from across the country for presidential inauguration security. After securing a successful and peaceful inauguration ceremony, many remained on duty to further assist in protecting Congress, in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Capitol Police.
With 5,223 still supporting efforts in the National Capitol Region, 149 are from Kentucky. To show appreciation to the 25 members of the Kentucky National Guard from Southern and Eastern Kentucky, Congressman Rogers - a former member of the Kentucky National Guard - presented each one with a U.S. Flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in their honor.
"I'm incredibly proud of our Kentucky National Guard. They are always ready to protect our homeland and to answer the call of duty when disaster strikes. These flags were not only flown in honor of the men and women who are serving in Washington, but also being mindful of the heroic action of our soldiers back home who are assisting with emergency response and rescue efforts during the historic flooding across Eastern Kentucky, and the recent ice storm," said Rogers. "We should not take for granted the hard work and training required to ensure our homeland is safe and secure and at all times. Especially as a former guardsman, I personally appreciate the brave service and sacrifice of our entire Kentucky National Guard."
Several Members of Kentucky's Congressional Delegation spent time meeting with members of the Kentucky National Guard.
Congressman Rogers presented flags to the following members of the Kentucky National Guard:
Private First Class Josh Helton from Knox County
Private First Class Jerry Combs from Floyd County
Specialist Whitney Caudell from Lee County
Specialist Todd Carson from Lee County
Specialist Cory Spencer from Johnson County
Specialist Alexander Eldridge from Perry County
Specialist Cristopher Dotson from Pike County
Specialist Caleb Kink from McCreary County
Specialist Timothy Howard from Harlan County
Specialist Cody Mills from Martin County
Specialist Isaac Turpin from Pulaski County
Sergeant Jamison Goatee from Lincoln County
2nd Lieutenant Samuel Whitehead from Rowan County
Specialist Kyle Fields from Elliott County
Sergeant Jeffery Caisse from Lincoln County
Private Dakota Stevens from Boyd County
Specialist Ethan Hudson from Breathitt County
Specialist Brandon Jones from Perry County
Specialist Charlie Hudson from Breathitt County
Specialist Samuel Lemaster from Magoffin County
Specialist Brandon Coots from Perry County
Specialist Jacob Sumner from Perry County
Staff Sergeant Brinton Logan from Perry County
Sergeant Stephen Rasche from Rowan County
Sergeant Jason Conner from Rowan County
