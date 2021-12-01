SOMERSET — U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, the longest serving member of Congress in Kentucky’s history, has filed for re-election to represent the people of southern and eastern Kentucky. Hal has long delivered results for Kentucky’s mountain region and is a leading Republican voice against the harmful Biden/Pelosi liberal agenda being pushed in Washington.
“Liberal extremists and outright socialists in Washington have spent the last 18 months trying to control every aspect of American life. Their push to defund the police, mandate taxpayer funded abortions in every state, implement critical race theory in our schools, increase taxes on hard working Kentucky families, and drive-up inflation is completely out of touch with American values,” said Rogers. “Biden’s disastrous open border plan— the opposite of the successful Trump plan to secure our borders— is increasing the flow of illegal drugs and putting our communities at risk. We must fight to recover our national pride and prestige, which has severely diminished since Joe Biden took office. I have never felt more invigorated about the work ahead!"
“As I always have, I intend to stand up for the people of southern and eastern Kentucky, their way of life, and what is in the best interest of our region. I will always support the Second Amendment and the fundamental right to life, and I will fight for personal freedom at every turn,” added Rogers.
Rogers has served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for nearly 40 years, ensuring the responsible use of taxpayer dollars to lift up eastern Kentucky. Hal’s vision for a stronger region spurred some of rural Kentucky’s greatest success stories. Organizations such as PRIDE, Operation UNITE, Southeast Kentucky Economic Development (SKED), The Center for Rural Development and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) have brought local communities together by providing hope in the fight against drugs, building small businesses, advancing innovative opportunities, boosting the tourism economy and creating jobs.
“I am honored that the people of Kentucky’s fifth district trust me to be their voice in Washington, and they can count on me to fight for their future,” stated Rogers. “Our best days are ahead of us, but we have to fight like never before for our values and traditions against a blatant liberal, socialist agenda that threatens the very fabric of America’s founding.”
