Community to gather and pray for first responders, hospital workers

CORBIN — A group of concerned citizens from across the Tri-County have joined together to host a prayer gathering of support for local first responders and hospital employees scheduled for Sunday on the campus of Baptist Health Corbin — at a social distance of course.
Shannon Barman of Williamsburg was recently contacted by community members about helping to organize something at the hospital to show staff and those on the front lines the community is supporting their bravery and efforts.
When Barman reached out to her friend Paul Buchanan, who is employed for Baptist Health Corbin, he told her that something like this has been on his mind mind too. He expressed hosting something similar to what occurred on the campus of Baptist Health Richmond recently.
Buchanan learned fellow employee Connie Rice was already operating a Facebook page advertising for a similar type of event to happen on Saturday.
“A lot of people seem to have been waiting for the opportunity to do this,” said Buchanan. “As it turns out the hospital had some behind the scenes talk of doing this anyhow.”
Buchanan and Rice joined forces.
After the two collaborated they decided to host the event on Sunday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Buchanan said that’s when a lot of the nurses and staff switch shifts and the goal is to catch as many employees coming and going at one time.
Individuals attending are encouraged to wear green to show support for all COVID-19 victims and their family members. Guests are asked to simply show up in vehicles and park and keep windows up. Buchanan said it is crucial that everyone comply with Gov. Beshear’s orders.
The plan is to have music and then prayers between 6:50 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Buchanan said the agenda is loose but he’s hoping for socially distant fellowship music and prayers for patients, staff and first responders.
The event is not just for hospital employees but for community members and first responders as well. Buchanan has invited Corbin’s police and fire departments to attend.
“We want to show appreciation for everyone,” added Buchanan. “We want people to stay in their cars, make signs to put in car windows that show support for their family members who are employed on the front lines.”
Buchanan hopes to fill all parking on the Baptist Health Campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.