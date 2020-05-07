TRI-COUNTY — With the recent shutdown of schools forcing parents to become educators, they’ve quickly learned to appreciate America’s school teachers even more. This week, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, parents and fellow teachers took some time to say thank you to some of their favorite and most meaningful teachers.
National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, gives parents, students, businesses and organizations the opportunity to celebrate teachers in the community who help raise and educate society’s future leaders.
Retired teacher Robin Root of Williamsburg has many memories specifically of Teacher Appreciation Day. Root said her father used to come to her room every year and bring her flowers and a sweet card for her hard work.
“I loved getting to introduce him to my kids,” Root wrote on Facebook, remembering her time teaching. “Sweet little gifts, handwritten notes and hugs from students always made this day so special.”
On Tuesday, Teacher Appreciation Day, Root reflected on the teachers who have helped educate her along her path.
“I have had amazing teachers, I have been a teacher, and now I get to work alongside of and help so many wonderful teachers,” said Root. “I am so blessed. To my very favorites: Mrs. Become, Mr. Payne, Ms. Jennifer Hershberger, Dr. John Lee Welton, I want all to know that you changed my life. You inspired me to love learning, you made me want to come to class everyday, you encouraged me to do my best and you are directly responsible for my career choice and following in your footsteps.”
Kayla Campbell of Whitley County nominated Mrs. Pigman, a kindergarten teacher from Oak Grove Elementary, for the work she’s done with her son Colton. This year was Pigman’s first year at Oak Grove as she is new to the area.
“Our son Colton has been known to be shy and backwards at school, however Mrs. Pigman managed to pull him out of his shell,” said Campbell.
When the state switched to NTI days, Campbell said Colton was struggling with missing his teacher and his friends. But Pigman has made every possible effort to keep the kids on track.
“We begin getting messages each school day around 8:30 a.m. which consists of a morning message for her students and a 'joke of the day',” said Campbell who admits the parents love the joke of the day as much as the students. “We have received multiple videos of her reading books for her students along with our required packets. My favorite memory of Mrs. Pigman was the first week of NTI days while our family was playing basketball outside we noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the road. Down rolled the window and to our surprise Mrs. Pigman was driving around checking on her students from a distance. This was our teacher before wave parades were a big thing.”
Campbell said this was the day she knew that her son had been in a classroom with someone who was more than just a teacher in the classroom, but she was also someone who took her students home with her in her heart.
“Colton has talked about that day ever since,” said Campbell.
To Campbell’s knowledge Pigman doesn’t have social media accounts and believes that she didn’t go out of her way to get public recognition for her efforts but to genuinely take care of the children in her classroom.
Camillia Howells appreciates the efforts of Joy Durham at Lynn Camp Elementary. Howells said Durham goes above and beyond for her son and for other students despite the hard times.
“She's loving, kind, and helps each child reach their full potential,” added Howells. “My son is lucky to have her. She truly embodies everything a teacher should be.”
Shannon Barman of Williamsburg said elementary teacher Theresa Woods is as much as a family member as a teacher.
“She is amazing,” said Barman. “When my grandma died she came to the funeral and offered to get my family groceries.”
Barman said when her daughter was going through things and Barman was unable to be there for her, Woods stepped up and was there for her.
“She supports students inside the school and outside,” added Barman. “It doesn’t matter what it is, she offers a helping hand and I can never tell her enough how important she is to our kids.”
Julie Shepherd, a fifth-grade teacher at Lynn Camp Elementary, has taught both of Lori Stewart’s children, and Stewart said Shepherd is another teacher who goes above and beyond each day.
“Both my children will refer to her as one of their favorites,” said Stewart. “Mrs. Shepherd creates a fun learning environment and is able to get each student engaged in learning daily.”
Stewart said the challenges of this year haven’t stopped Shepherd. She’s kept in contact with her students via Zoom and has even made phone calls to check on them.
“My daughter who was in Mrs. Shepherd's class this year has said many times over the past month how much she will miss her next year,” added Stewart. “She is a great teacher with a huge heart.”
Mindi Phillips said her daughter’s third-grade teacher, Sherry Davis Reed at Williamsburg, goes the extra mile for her students as well.
“She has learned to become a virtual teacher and meets with the students daily via Google Meet,” said Phillips. “She reviews their NTI, reads books, and most importantly, listens and talks with the students.”
Reed is also providing a way for the students to see their friends during this time, said Phillips.
“She is kind, funny, and optimistic,” added Phillips. “You can tell that she just loves her students.”
Although she's now retired, Della Martin was high school English teacher Christina Bentley’s second-grade teacher and Martin introduced her to a book she loved so much, Bentley admits taking it from her classroom.
“I took it back years later — when I was in high school — and she wrote a very sweet note in it and handed it back to me,” said Bentley. “She really made me love reading and writing.”
Ashley Alder Ratliff is the Whitley County Middle School Media Specialist, and Times-Tribune columnist and fellow educator Erinn Williams said Ratliff was one of the first teachers that encouraged her to write.
“She told me I had a talent and I must never be afraid to use it, writing was what God had gifted me,” said Williams. “So here I am, using it. Thank you Mrs. Ratliff. Your encouragement and support has impacted me well into adulthood. I pray I can do the same for my students in the fall.”
Lastly a very special nomination for the late Veronica Rains of Williamsburg City School. Alicia Vanover, like many kindergarten students, was nervous going to school.
“It was so different from preschool, but she made it so easy for me and both my younger siblings the following years,” said Vanover. “My parents were grateful for that. Mrs. Rains passed away a few months ago and it broke my heart. She is the reason I want to be a teacher.”
