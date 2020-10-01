CORBIN — For several years, members of the community have been recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a race named in honor of one local young lady. Sadly this year that race didn’t get to happen, but efforts to honor the cause were just as faithful.
The annual Candace’s Courage Race was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop community members, city officials and the Keith family from doing their best to honor the month that means so much to them.
Candace Keith was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2013 at just 8 years old. Her mother, Crystal Keith, makes sure to bring awareness each September. Keith said her desire to raise awareness for childhood cancer came from the courageous battle her daughter fought. Candace shares that desire and said she too wants to help others feel better.
“Even though we couldn’t have the race because of COVID-19 we still wanted to honor those who are battling childhood cancer and observe September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Keith. “We had a Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 5-year race planned with superhero themes, but we wanted to make sure all were safe.”
Although no race, volunteers hung gold ribbons along main street in recognition of those fighting.
There were several who volunteered their time this year to help out with the ribbons. Candace Keith continues to do well as she is in remission for five-plus years now. She still has routine checkups and a few things that she will always have to do.
Keith said she is grateful to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and the city commissioners for allowing her to continue with decorating the downtown in gold ribbons.
“And as always, we are so thankful to Corbin and the surrounding areas for love and support,” added Keith.
Several students from Corbin High School helped get the ribbons up including, Candace Keith, Jessica Keith, Chantz Johnson-Coffman, Madison Lundy, Allison Lundy, Nancy Jane Jackson, Lindsay Jones and Hannah Jones.
