CORBIN — About 35 people gathered in the lot across from Sanders Park on Main Street Tuesday night to honor lives lost to racial violence, share experiences and envision healing, justice and peace.
The Sunup Initiative hosted the candlelight vigil. The group is a coalition of community members who are working to promote diversity and inclusion in Corbin.
Community members gathered on the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was murdered during an arrest by a former police officer. The death, which was captured on video, sparked protests around the world.
"I felt that having an opportunity to hold space and reflect and remember those that have been victims of racial violence either being attacked and surviving or those that have passed as a result of that, I felt this was a good opportunity to do that," Lisa Garrison with The Sunup Initiative said.
The Rev. Charles Tinsley offered prayer and a few words to those in attendance.
"We know if there is ever going to be a change it's going to have start with God's people and if we would all come together and we would all start worshipping together and loving one another the way God would have us to love, then we could see a move of God," Tinsley said. "I know that the thing some times is Black lives matter, but in my mind all lives matter because we are all of one person, all of one people in Christ Jesus."
The Rev. Alex Lockridge shared during the vigil as well, saying as a white, straight man and Baptist preacher he feels the full weight of what that means and all those distinguishing characteristics.
"While I try everything I can to be an ally, I know that people before me and people who share similar characteristics are still causing harm in the names of some of those things," Lockridge said. "So I'm here in humility. I am not here because I have the answers, I am not here because I am the authority. I am here because if this is going to get better, I have to yield when it is my time to yield and I have to give space for the people who are being silenced. And so I'm hear to listen, I'm here to learn, I'm here to love in the ways I can love. I'm here to stand because it's time to stand. And I'm here because I'm inspired to do so," he said.
Lockridge added that he believes God wants us to all be one.
"I think that's God's grand vision for all of us that we would come together, be one human race and work to make sure that is true for all people," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.