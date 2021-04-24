The Corbin Garden Club, Girl Scout Troop 2634, Ossoli Club, Downtown Corbin and the Corbin Public Library were in Sanders Park on Thursday to celebrate Earth Day. The Garden Club and Girl Scouts were busy pulling weeds and planting herbs in the garden in the park. May Day Queen candidates waved to passersby and held signs acknowledging Earth Day. | Photos by Erin Cox

